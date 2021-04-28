Home>>
Mobilization meeting held in Beijing to mark upcoming Labor Day
(Xinhua) 08:49, April 28, 2021
An attendee shows the national labor award medal at a mobilization meeting marking the upcoming Labor Day in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2021. A mobilization meeting was held in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the upcoming Labor Day. Exemplary units and workers were granted national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
