Chinese authorities call for strict anti-virus measures ahead of holiday

Xinhua) 10:33, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday stressed the stringent implementation of epidemic control measures at tourist sites nationwide ahead of the Labor Day holiday starting on May 1.

At a teleconference, the ministry called on tourist sites to limit the number of visitors in key areas such as ticket counters, entrances, core attractions and dining spaces.

Tour routes should be optimized to prevent overcrowding at popular spots, said the ministry.

Supervision was advised to ensure tourists' compliance with COVID-19 containment measures covering transportation, accommodation, catering, shopping and other sectors.

Also on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education issued a notice requiring schools to keep anti-epidemic measures in place during the holiday, strengthen health guidance for outgoing students and staff, and keep track of their health conditions.

China expects to see around 250 million domestic travelers during the upcoming holiday, a majority of whom will be tourists.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)