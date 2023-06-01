Chinese vice premier calls for prevention of major workplace accidents

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a ceremony marking the launch of the country's annual workplace safety month in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- In an effort to prevent major workplace accidents, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Wednesday called for workplace safety risks to be eliminated and for the fulfillment of management responsibilities to be ensured.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a ceremony in Beijing marking the launch of the country's annual workplace safety month.

The campaign should be used as an opportunity to improve safety awareness, strengthen management, and enhance emergency response capabilities, Zhang said.

The vice premier also stressed the importance of screening safety hazards, including illegal outsourcing and chaotic management, and said that local authorities must fulfill their responsibilities and improve the quality of risk detection and rectification.

