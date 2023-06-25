China's central SOEs urged to root out workplace hazards

Xinhua) 09:44, June 25, 2023

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have ordered the country's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to wipe out workplace safety risks during an overhaul of natural gas, hazardous chemicals, mines, and construction sites nationwide.

The order came during a recent emergency meeting regarding workplace safety by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

While ramping up precautions and warnings against accidents, these central SOEs must improve their emergency management capabilities and internalize a workplace safety culture, according to the meeting.

The meeting added efforts should be made to guarantee safety and brace for potential disasters during flood season and holidays, and major accidents must be prevented.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)