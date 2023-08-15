State Council to oversee probe into middle school roof collapse in NE China

Xinhua) 11:05, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a deadly gymnasium roof collapse at a middle school in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Monday.

The incident occurred on July 23 in the city of Qiqihar, killing 11 people.

