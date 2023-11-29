11 dead in northeast China coal mine accident
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows the Shuangyang coal mine of Heilongjiang Longmay Shuangyashan Mining Co., Ltd. in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Eleven people were killed in a coal mine accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the mining company. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
HARBIN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people were killed in a coal mine accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the mining company.
According to an initial investigation, the accident that occurred at around 2:40 p.m. at the Shuangyang coal mine of Heilongjiang Longmay Shuangyashan Mining Co., Ltd. was caused by rock burst.
The search and rescue work has been completed, and a further investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.
