12 dead, 13 injured in coal mine accident in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:11, December 21, 2023

HARBIN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A coal mine accident has left 12 dead and 13 others injured in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said.

The accident, which involved a coal wagon, took place at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Kunyuan coal mine in Hengshan District, Jixi, according to the information office of the district government.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

