Families of MH370 victims mark 10 years since flight disappearance

People hold flowers at an event marking the tenth year since the disappearance of the MH370 in Subang Jaya, Selangor state, Malaysia, March 3, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Family members of those aboard Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 marked the tenth year since the disappearance of the aircraft here on Sunday.

With speeches, presentations and poems, the next-of-kin marked the milestone, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook being in attendance.

"As we approach the 10-year remembrance of this heart-wrenching tragedy, it is a painful reminder of the decade-long journey of grief and resilience that loved ones of the victims have endured," he said in his remarks at the event.

He added that efforts are still underway to bring closure to the incident.

The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was a tragic incident that occurred on March 8, 2014, when the Boeing 777, en route from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to Beijing Capital International Airport in China, disappeared with all 239 aboard.

