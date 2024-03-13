1 dead, 22 injured in north China eatery explosion

Xinhua) 11:21, March 13, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 13 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and 22 others were injured following the explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao towship, north China's Hebei Province Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)