Home>>
1 dead, 22 injured in north China eatery explosion
(Xinhua) 11:21, March 13, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, March 13 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and 22 others were injured following the explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao towship, north China's Hebei Province Wednesday morning, local authorities said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.