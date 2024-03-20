Home>>
1 killed, 17 injured in car, e-bike collisions in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:38, March 20, 2024
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and 17 others injured after a passenger car collided with multiple electric bikes in Beijing Tuesday evening, the municipal traffic management bureau said Wednesday.
When running a red light at a road junction in Dongcheng District of Beijing, the passenger car first collided with an electric bike. During the hit-and-run, the car subsequently crashed into multiple electric bikes, according to the investigation.
One of the victims died after medical treatment failed, and one was critically injured but not in a life-threatening situation. The driver of the passenger car has been put under criminal detention.
