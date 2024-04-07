Home>>
2 killed in vessel collision in waters off east China
11:04, April 07, 2024
FUZHOU, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been confirmed dead and one is still missing after two boats collided in the waters off Xiapu County, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Saturday.
The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday when a speedboat collided with a docked vessel, causing six people on the speedboat to fall into the water. Five people were rescued. Among them, two people died despite rescue efforts, two were injured, and one is unharmed.
Currently, one person is still missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
