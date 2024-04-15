Home>>
All missing found following fatal boat accident in N China
(Xinhua) 10:49, April 15, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, April 14 (Xinhua) -- All six people that went missing after a boat capsized in north China's Hebei Province on Saturday have been found alive, local authorities said on Sunday.
The boat capsized at around 2:30 p.m. in Taolinkou Village, Lulong County of the city of Qinhuangdao, causing 31 people to fall into the water and 12 of them dead, according to the city government.
An initial probe has indicated that the boat was used for river sightseeing and made by villagers themselves. It was not equipped with life buoys or life jackets.
The boat's owner and operator have been placed under control, police said, adding that the investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
