Road crash kills 5 in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 14:23, May 21, 2024

CHENGDU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed in a road crash in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday, police said.

A car crashed into five pedestrians at around 7 a.m. at Longnyu Town in Wusheng County, killing two on the scene. The other three died despite medical efforts.

The car driver, a 52-year-old man surnamed Sun, has been detained.

Police have ruled out drunk or drugged driving and the further investigation into the case is under way.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)