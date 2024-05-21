Home>>
Road crash kills 5 in China's Sichuan
(Xinhua) 14:23, May 21, 2024
CHENGDU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed in a road crash in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday, police said.
A car crashed into five pedestrians at around 7 a.m. at Longnyu Town in Wusheng County, killing two on the scene. The other three died despite medical efforts.
The car driver, a 52-year-old man surnamed Sun, has been detained.
Police have ruled out drunk or drugged driving and the further investigation into the case is under way.
