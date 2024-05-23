1 killed, 3 injured in NE China residential building blast

Xinhua) 13:07, May 23, 2024

HARBIN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and three others injured in an explosion in a residential building in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The blast, suspected to have been caused by an explosion of a gas tank, occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday in the building in Harbin's Xiangfang District, according to the district's government.

The injuries of the three persons are not life-threatening.

Further investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)