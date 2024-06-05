5 alive, 3 dead in east China coal mine flooding

Xinhua) 10:19, June 05, 2024

JINAN, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Eight people, previously trapped in a flooded coal mine in east China's Shandong Province, have all been found as the search and rescue operation ended, said on-site rescuers Wednesday.

Currently, five are in stable health condition and three died.

The flooding occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang County in the city of Tai'an. Among the 10 people working underground, two managed to escape while eight were trapped.

One trapped person was found dead Monday and the other seven were found Tuesday, according to the rescuers.

