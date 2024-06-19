Home>>
Choppers lift off for training
(China Military Online) 10:07, June 19, 2024
A group of attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively from the training field during a fight training exercise on June 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
