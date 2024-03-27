Attack helicopters receive power-on inspections before training

China Military Online) 12:29, March 27, 2024

Maintenance men assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army perform power-on inspections on WZ-10 attack helicopters prior to a flight training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army lifts off for a flight training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

