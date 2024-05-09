Helicopter tour gains traction in E China's Zhejiang during May Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 09:23, May 09, 2024

Various places in east China's Zhejiang Province offered helicopter tours during the just-concluded May Day holiday, and attracted many tourists.

At a helicopter base in Jiaxing city, Zhejiang Province, a red and stylish helicopter slowly took off under the command of a ground crew member.

Photo shows a helicopter at a helicopter base in Jiaxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Tongxiang municipal committee)

"One helicopter seats three passengers at a time. We offer three flight routes: 8 kilometers around the base; 15 kilometers to the east area of the water town Wuzhen in Jiaxing; and 30 kilometers to both the east and west areas of Wuzhen and a section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal," said Shen Weijie, an executive of the base.

Shen added that with a speed of 300 to 400 kilometers per hour, the helicopter flew at an altitude of 50 to 100 meters, which provided the best sightseeing experience. The flights, which only last a few minutes, offered visually captivating experiences. On May 3 alone, the base received over 200 visitors.

In March 2024, Tian Wenping and his flight team settled in the Taohua Island scenic area in Yaozhuang township, Jiashan county of Jiaxing, and offered helicopter tours for tourists to enjoy the beautiful rural landscape.

Tian Wenping checks a helicopter. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"When we first arrived here, the grass was not completely green yet, but now it's all lush greenery. When we fly, we see the particularly beautiful landscape. Many tourists have experienced the helicopter ride, and most of them have given a positive response and found it innovative," said Tian.

During the May Day holiday, an aviation company offered two sightseeing routes in Nanxun district, Huzhou city: one over a floral sea, and the other over a fish pond, and attracted over 500 visitors. The sightseeing program over the fish pond drew many tourists from Shanghai and Suzhou.

Photo shows a helicopter tour program in Nanxun district, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Hu Fengsheng)

"Helicopter tours complement the local rural development and will attract more visitors to scenic areas. In the future, we plan to connect towns and villages in the surrounding areas to provide tourists with a better sightseeing experience," said Chen Bin, chairman of the aviation company.

