China pioneers future of low-altitude flying taxis, drones (3)
(People's Daily Online) 11:08, April 22, 2024
What will public services look like in the future?
In densely forested areas, helicopters will be deployed for aerial firefighting and monitoring forest fires. Critically ill patients will be quickly airlifted to hospital via helicopter for emergency care. Drones will glide back and forth over agricultural and forested regions, completing rapid terrain scans and gathering a wealth of data. These drones will generate intelligent data and respond appropriately, making public services progressively smarter and safer, gradually becoming an integral part of our daily reality.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Helicopters lift off for flight training
- Attack helicopters receive power-on inspections before training
- Helicopters get ready for flight training
- Choppers take off in formation
- Helicopters train after snow
- China's AC313A large civil helicopter completes first cold-weather flight tests
- Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training
- China's AC313A large civil helicopter starts cold-weather flight tests
- China's AC313A large civil helicopter starts cold-weather flight tests
- Helicopters fly to designated airspace
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.