Qiu Qian

(People's Daily App) 15:14, June 18, 2024

The Qiu Qian, also known as the swing, holds significant cultural symbolism in Chinese tradition. It represents a delightful blend of leisure, harmony and tradition, with origins dating back to ancient China. Initially serving as a practical tool for harvesting hard-to-reach berries, it has become a cherished symbol of joy and relaxation. (Video source: Kuaishou)

