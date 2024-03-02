Homesick youngsters reinvigorate "parade of gods" tradition

FUZHOU, March 1 (Xinhua) -- In an eastern Chinese village, a formidable group of divine generals parade the streets with great panache, their ornate headwear and chiseled features commanding the thunderous applause of firecrackers and a barrage of flashlights.

Known as "youshen" or the "parade of the gods," this lively and grand procession is popular in Fujian, Guangdong, and Taiwan. The procession invites celestials to visit the mortal realm, revel with local residents and distribute blessings.

This year, this folk tradition, with its unique regional flair and cyberpunk ambience, became a social media phenomenon and transformed many otherwise anonymous villages into tourist hotspots.

"Youshen used to be a local affair, but this year, our village was chock-a-block with cars from across China, including Beijing, Jiangsu and Shanghai," said Lin Xiangguo, Party secretary of Kefeng Village in Changle, a suburban district of Fuzhou in Fujian Province.

Youshen activities are usually held in the first lunar month following the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, and during the godlings' birthdays. A statue of the main deity is seated on a sedan, preceded by a formation of divine generals and other attendants. The latter characters are usually giant or life-sized hollow effigies worn by temple workers.

Changle is renowned for its spectacular youshen festivities. On Feb. 19, hundreds of deities walked through 18 villages in a lively carnival that lasted from 9 a.m. to the next morning.

Changle's many "shenjiang," or divine generals, attracted the most online attention this year, their dashing looks described by some netizens as "coming straight out of anime."

Lin Bin, 23, is one of a new-generation of divine general designers. He explains that, traditionally, the faces of the celestial generals were painted in the claborate style to give them a solemn look, but young designers, like Lin, instead opted for a more stylised, animesque face.

"We hoped the new designs would promote the youshen culture and increase its fandom," said Lin, a Changle local. "It took quite a lot of persuading before the older villagers agreed to our unconventional vision, though."

Heavy participation of young people is one feature of the youshen tradition. The divine generals' effigies, which can weigh up to 40 kg, are often carried by the younger generation, such as students or urban workers who return to their villages for major festivals.

"I've not received professional training (of carrying gods), but I have watched the parades since I was a child," said Lin Yanxin, a 20-year-old college student who has volunteered to be a god carrier for three years straight. "Many villagers of my age also volunteer at the parade, inspired by a sense of calling," he said.

Lin Yating, 32, is proud to not only be an inheritor of the centuries-old youshen traditions but also, by becoming a chief drummer in the local youshen team, a challenger.

"The older generation would never have contemplated having girls in the drumming lineup, but we young people must have the courage to challenge outdated customs," she said.

A TRADITION TO RETURN TO

Apart from drawing back young villagers studying and working in other parts of China, the youshen celebrations have in recent years risen as a major magnet for overseas Chinese.

Fuzhou is the hometown of 4.3 million Chinese who reside abroad, and youshen festivities in the city often include prayers for those working and living far away from home.

"This is the first time in 33 years that I have returned to my hometown for the Spring Festival, and watching youshen brings back many childhood memories with my family," said Lin Liangping, a businessman and head of the Fujian Houfu Association of America.

Lin said many fellow villagers living in the United States decided to return to Changle for the Chinese Lunar New Year after watching youshen videos on the Internet.

"The appeal of youshen is incredible. It ignites deep feelings for the homeland for many overseas Chinese," he said.

