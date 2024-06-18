Liuzhi grand bridge on expressway under construction in SW China

Xinhua) 08:31, June 18, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

The construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway is seen in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2024. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

