Liuzhi grand bridge on expressway under construction in SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
The construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway is seen in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2024. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 2,023.5 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in China's Guizhou
- Total length of expressways in NE China's Heilongjiang exceeds 5,000 km
- Guanzhuang-Xinhua expressway in China's Hunan officially put into operation
- In pics: construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in S China
- Main body of Lhasa-Xigaze Expressway completed
- Highly bridged, tunneled expressway opens in west China
- Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway officially opens to traffic
- Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway to be officially opened to traffic
- China's expressway length reaches 177,000 km by end of 2022
- China has built 20,000 charging piles in expressway service areas
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.