Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:54, April 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2024 shows the Bailong River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows the Lami River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker transports guardrail component along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 18, 2024. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows the Lami River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2024 shows the Bailong River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows the Sizhai-Yunyangguan section of the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows the Sizhai-Yunyangguan section of the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker operates at a production site for highway guardrail along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 18, 2024. With a designed speed of 100 km per hour, the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway in Guizhou has a total length of 174.018 km. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)