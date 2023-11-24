Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway to be officially opened to traffic

Xinhua) 08:36, November 24, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Laomazhai Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Taojiashan Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

