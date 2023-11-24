Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway to be officially opened to traffic
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Laomazhai Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows a section of the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows the Taojiashan Bridge on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 in southwest China's Guizhou Province shows a section of the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from 2 hours to about 1 hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's expressway length reaches 177,000 km by end of 2022
- China has built 20,000 charging piles in expressway service areas
- Wuxi-Zhenping Expressway under construction in NW China's Shaanxi
- China expects to see record-high expressway traffic during upcoming holiday
- Feature: Chinese-built expressway offers Kenya's minibuses savings amid high fuel costs
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.