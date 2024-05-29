Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Home>>

Posters: Criminal cases see a drop nationwide

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:34, May 29, 2024

China is a country with one of the lowest crime rates, lowest homicide rates and fewest gun and explosion incidents, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Public Security. Here are some figures.

 

 

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories