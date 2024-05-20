Home>>
5 injured in school attack in E China's Jiangxi
(Xinhua) 16:35, May 20, 2024
NANCHANG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Five people were injured after an attack at a primary school in Guixi City, east China's Jiangxi Province on Monday noon, said local authorities.
The injured have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment, according to the provincial public security authorities.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.