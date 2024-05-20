5 injured in school attack in E China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:35, May 20, 2024

NANCHANG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Five people were injured after an attack at a primary school in Guixi City, east China's Jiangxi Province on Monday noon, said local authorities.

The injured have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment, according to the provincial public security authorities.

