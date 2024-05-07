2 killed, 21 injured in southwest China attack

Xinhua) 20:03, May 07, 2024

KUNMING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and 21 others injured in a hospital attack in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The attack took place at around 11:37 a.m. on Tuesday when a man assaulted people with a knife at a local hospital in the county, according to the county's public security bureau.

The injured are being treated in hospital, and the case is under investigation.

The suspect, identified as a male local villager, was captured on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)