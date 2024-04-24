China calls for efforts to combat all forms of sexual violence

April 24, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for international efforts to combat all forms of sexual violence by putting an end to impunity, suppressing terrorism, and empowering women through development.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at a Security Council open debate on conflict-related sexual violence.

Without effective punishments for criminal acts, it will be difficult to deter and prevent new violations. All countries should strengthen the rule of law, punish perpetrators with zero tolerance in accordance with law, and seek justice for the victims, he said.

Recently, Haiti has seen a surge in gang violence, resulting in horrific incidents of sexual violence, which pose a serious threat to local women and girls and generate fear among the population. China calls on all parties to support the efforts by the Haitian police in maintaining law and order, strictly implement the arms embargo, shut down at the source the channels through which the gangs illegally obtain weapons and ammunition, and stabilize the situation on the ground as soon as possible, he said.

Fu stressed the need to suppress terrorist activities.

"In recent years, the problems of kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual violence committed by terrorist groups in West Africa, the Middle East, and other regions have become increasingly pronounced," he said. " It is incumbent on all parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries concerned, give full play to the leading role of the United Nations and its Security Council, put an end to double standards in fighting terrorism, strengthen international counter-terrorism cooperation, and resolutely combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The issue of sexual violence does not arise out of a vacuum. Rather, it is closely related to the issue of development. The international community should have a long-term view, scale up assistance to developing countries, accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen women's empowerment, and promote gender equality, he said.

The ultimate goal of the conflict-related sexual violence agenda is not just to make conflicts free of sexual violence, but rather to make the world free of war. The most fundamental way to address conflict-related sexual violence is to stop and prevent war itself, said Fu.

The conflict in Gaza has lasted more than six months, where more than 10,000 women have been killed. More than 1 million Palestinian women and girls are facing starvation. This man-made humanitarian disaster must end, he said.

China stands ready to continue to work with the international community to create an environment of peace, security, and stability around the world and make positive contributions to the eradication of conflict-related sexual violence and the advancement of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, he said.

