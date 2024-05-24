Home>>
Knife attack in China kills 8, injures 1
(Xinhua) 14:20, May 24, 2024
WUHAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed and another injured in a knife attack on Thursday in Hubei Province, central China, authorities said Friday.
The attacker, a 53-year-old man surnamed Lu, reportedly suffers from mental illness. He fatally stabbed eight people and injured another on Thursday morning in Xiaowu Township in the city of Xiaogan.
The injured person did not sustain life-threatening wounds.
Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is under way.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.