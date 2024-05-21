Home>>
3 killed, 2 injured in central China park knife attack
(Xinhua) 13:41, May 21, 2024
CHANGSHA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and two others injured after a knife attack that occurred on Monday evening in a park in Chenzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, said local police authorities.
The male suspect surnamed Huang, 35, has been apprehended by the police. Further investigation is underway.
The two injured persons have stable vital signs, police said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.