Student killed in southwest Chinese middle school
(Xinhua) 09:28, May 23, 2024
KUNMING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A student died after being attacked by a schoolmate at a middle school in Yanjin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the local public security authorities said Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at Miaoba Middle School in Miaoba Township. The suspect committed the attack with a fruit knife.
The victim was sent to the hospital after being injured and died despite receiving medical treatment. Further investigation is underway.
