China among countries with lowest rate of crime, gun-related cases: MPS

Global Times) 09:44, May 28, 2024

File photo shows the police escorting a telecom fraud suspect to the Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

China is one of the countries with the lowest rates of homicide, criminal offenses, and gun-related incidents globally, as the public security situation has remained stable and improved over the past five years, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Monday.

In 2023, the total number of criminal cases filed by public security organs nationwide decreased by 12.9 percent, and the number of public security cases handled decreased by 9.7 percent, compared with 2019. Among them, the number of serious violent criminal cases such as explosions and murders decreased by 10.7 percent. The homicide rate in China was 0.46 per 100,000 people, said Li Guozhong, a MPS spokesperson, at a press briefing.

The public security authorities have deepened special operations to crack down on violent terrorism, with no reported terrorist incidents for over seven years, Li said.

China has effectively curbed the threat of terrorism through comprehensive governance and international cooperation, demonstrating significant achievements in counter-terrorism and maintaining social security, Li Wei, a researcher and security expert from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Monday.

Another major social security threat is organized crime, including human trafficking, smuggling and drug crimes. In recent years, laws and regulations have been implemented in China to strengthen the crackdown on organized crimes, leading to a continuous decline in such criminal activities, Li, the security expert said. "As society develops and living standards improve, the overall crime rate, particularly common criminal offenses, is decreasing as well," he added.

Since 2019, the national public security organs have cracked down on 1.945 million cases of telecommunications network fraud. The number of cases filed monthly has decreased for eight consecutive months, and the upward trend of telecommunications network fraud has been effectively curbed, said Li, the spokesperson.

Since July 2023, a total of 49,000 suspected telecommunications fraud criminals have been handed over to China, and the notorious "four families" of telecom fraud in northern Myanmar have received a devastating blow. Major suspects such as Bai Suocheng, Bai Yingcang, Ming Zhenzhen, Wei Huairen, Liu Zhengxiang, and Liu Zhengmao have all been arrested, according to the spokesperson.

The relevant authorities have strengthened international collaborations such as cooperation with Myanmar which have helped decrease telecom fraud crimes. However, telecom fraud still poses a serious threat to national security and social stability, said Li.

China has recently carried out a series of policies to foster people-to-people exchanges, including the extension of visa-free policies for 12 countries until the end of 2025.

In the first quarter of 2024, the immigration management agencies nationwide processed more than 141 million traveler trips, a year-on-year increase of 117.8 percent, according to the National Immigration Administration.

After traveling to different cities across the nation, some foreigners took to social media to express their satisfaction that China is one of the safest countries in the world. A woman vlogger with 44,500 subscribers, posted a video about two months ago on YouTube. When asked whether China is a safe place, she replied in the video that "China is one of the only countries in the world where you can feel safe as a woman alone."

Over the past five years, police departments have successfully dismantled over 5,200 criminal gang organizations engaged in illicit activities and apprehended more than 1,600 fugitives involved in criminal activities, from home and abroad. The homicide clearance rate across the nation has risen to 99.94 percent, marking a new historical record, Li said.

Speaking of international law enforcement cooperation, Li, the spokesperson said that China's public security organs have been actively participating in the Global Security Initiative during recent years. These efforts have not only safeguarded China's sovereignty, security, and development interests but have also shared valuable Chinese perspectives and solutions to global security management.

