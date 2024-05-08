We Are China

A glimpse of Serbia's capital Belgrade

Ecns.cn) 13:30, May 08, 2024

Scenery of Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Belgrade lies at the confluence of the Danube and the Sava.

A man walks out of the Belgrade National Theater in Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Tourists walk down the Knez Mihailova Street in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Night scenery along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Kids play in front of the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Tourists walk along the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Scenery of Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)