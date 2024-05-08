A glimpse of Serbia's capital Belgrade
Scenery of Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Belgrade lies at the confluence of the Danube and the Sava.
A man walks out of the Belgrade National Theater in Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Tourists walk down the Knez Mihailova Street in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Night scenery along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Kids play in front of the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Tourists walk along the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Scenery of the riverside along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Scenery of Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sunset view in Belgrade, Serbia
- Uncovering the reasons behind China and Serbia's ‘iron-clad friendship’
- Serbian student discovers China's charm
- Strengthening China-Serbia cultural bonds and friendship through animation
- Construction of Hungary-Serbia Railway makes fresh progress
- China calls on Kosovo authorities to stop escalating tensions
- Chinese-built Belgrade-Novi Sad railway carries 6.83 million passengers in two years, boosting regional connectivity
- Serbia's ruling party proclaims absolute majority at snap election
- Serbia holds extraordinary parliamentary election
- China, Serbia sign MoU on yuan clearing arrangements
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.