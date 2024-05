We Are China

Sunset view in Belgrade, Serbia

Xinhua) 11:06, May 07, 2024

A woman watches sunset near the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Women take a rest near the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A tramcar runs on the Old Sava Bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows a view at sunset, seen from China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a view at sunset, seen from Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A cruiser sails on the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A woman rides a bike along the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A tramcar runs on the Old Sava Bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People take a walk near the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A car runs on the Old Sava Bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)