Strengthening China-Serbia cultural bonds and friendship through animation

May 07, 2024 People's Daily Online

A recent Serbian animated film exhibition held at the Cultural Center of the Republic of Serbia in Beijing drew attention from enthusiasts and fans of Chinese animation.

The exhibition, curated by the PI School of Animated Film based in Vranje, Serbia, featured 10 animated short films created with puppets, clay, collages, and other everyday children's toys. Full of fantastic ideas and childlike fun, the creative stop-motion animated films drew applause from attendees.

Jasmina Stojanovic, principal and director of the PI School of Animation Film, said the school, founded in the 1980s, is dedicated to providing equal opportunities for children and teenagers to create animation art. Over the years, the school has developed from a social organization to a public institution of the Serbian government, playing an important role in promoting exchanges and development in the field of animated films.

"This is my first time visiting China, and the trip left me with a very good impression," Stojanovic told People's Daily Online. She added that exchanges in the field of culture and art would enhance friendship between both countries and hoped to use this event to tell Serbian stories to Chinese audiences and deepen the understanding between people of both countries.

SneZana Trajkovic, a teacher at the school, said, "I hope to exchange experiences and ideas with Chinese colleagues through this trip to China. Many of my friends are very interested in coming to China for exchanges, and I hope to invite more Chinese friends to visit Vranje in the future."

A student at the School of Animation and Digital Arts at the Communication University of China called the event "a positive collision." Fascinated by Balkan culture, she expressed her hope for such exchanges to extend to her university campus. By doing so, artists from both countries can strengthen cooperation to produce more works that authentically represent the national characteristics of both countries.

In recent years, cultural exchanges between China and Serbia have increased, cultivating a deeper mutual understanding between the two nations. Guo Kun, an audience member who attended the exhibition, expressed her growing interest in exploring Serbian culture.

"We might travel to Serbia at the end of this year. I hope such cultural exchanges will enable more Chinese people to know Serbia," Guo said. "We're just like good friends, and our relationships are getting closer through exchanges like this."

