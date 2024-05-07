Home>>
China, France should jointly uphold mutual benefits, oppose decoupling and building barriers: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:29, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and France should uphold mutual benefits, jointly oppose acts of "decoupling" and disrupting industrial and supply chains, and say no together to building barriers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
Xi made the remarks when holding talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
