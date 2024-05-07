Xi says China, France have every reason to develop bilateral ties well

Xinhua) 09:19, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- With history to learn from and reality to follow, China and France have every reason to develop bilateral ties well, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

China is willing to intensify exchanges and cooperation with France on all fronts to push China-France relations to a higher level and obtain greater achievements, Xi said during the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-France Business Council.

