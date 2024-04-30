Home>>
Ten questions about "overcapacity" issue
(People's Daily Online) 16:58, April 30, 2024
1. "Overcapacity" or "excessive anxiety"?
The disparity in production capacity among different countries is determined by their respective comparative advantages. China's high-quality production capacity drives global demand for new energy, thereby promoting global economic growth.
Electric vehicles, solar batteries and lithium-ion batteries, categorized as China's tech-intensive and green "new three," reported a combined export value of 1.06 trillion yuan ($150 billion) in 2023, surpassing the one-trillion-yuan mark for the first time and jumping 29.9 percent year on year. This fully demonstrates the dynamic nature of China's product exports.
Source: China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the General Administration of Customs
