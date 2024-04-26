AI Vibes: US claims of China's 'overcapacity' groundless

Last year, China's exports of "new three" products—new energy vehicles (NEVs), photovoltaic products, and lithium batteries—surpassed 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) for the first time, growing nearly 30 percent.

Many people in the international business community have praised China for its firm promotion of green transformation.

However, some people in the US have labeled China as "overcapacity," arguing that the abundance of exported goods indicates a production capacity that surpasses both China's domestic demand and the capacity of the global market to absorb them.

Such an argument is entirely untenable.

(Hou Nuoshuqi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

