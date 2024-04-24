Home>>
Lhasa welcomes peak tourism season
(Ecns.cn) 14:52, April 24, 2024
Tourists take photos at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
With the best season for tourism approaching, both domestic and international tourists flock to Xizang to explore marvelous scenery.
Tourists take photos at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists take photos at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists take photos at the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
