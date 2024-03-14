Once barren Xiga mountain of Lhasa now covered in lush greenery

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows villagers of the Donggar community planting saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

In Doilungdeqen District of Lhasa, more than 90 villagers of the Donggar community gathered on Xiga Mountain Tuesday to earth up saplings. They planned to plant about 2,000 saplings on this day.

Xiga Mountain, which once was barren with rocks, has transformed its appearance since a proposal by Rigzin, a group leader of the Donggar community, in 2013 to utilize part of the collective income for tree-planting. From the year of 2013 to 2020, a total of 28.54 million yuan (about 3.97 million U.S. dollars) was invested, greening 800 mu (about 53.33 hectares) of the mountain land.

Thanks to related policies rolled out by local government, villagers of the group planted an area of 1,200 mu (about 80 hectares) with trees in 2021.

In 2022, Rigzin's group was granted a loan of 24 million yuan (about 3.34 million U.S. dollars) to join a greening project, the undertaking of ecological construction and restoration in Lhasa including Xiga Mountain. Since then, another 2,242 mu (about 149.47 hectares) of mountain land have been afforested.

Over the past 11 years, 4,242 mu (about 282.8 hectares) of once-barren land have turned into lush green.

"I expect the saplings all over the mountain to thrive, and it is my dream to let future generations have a verdant mountain," Rigzin said, who has already seen Xiga Mountain as his home.

Villagers of the Donggar community transfer saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Villagers of the Donggar community transfer saplings by cableway in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows villagers of the Donggar community transferring saplings by cableway in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rigzin (C) and villagers of the Donggar community plant saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Villagers of the Donggar community transfer saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Villagers of the Donggar community plant saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A villager of the Donggar community transfers saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A villager of the Donggar community waters saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Villagers of the Donggar community plant saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A villager of the Donggar community waters saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows trees planted on Xiga Mountain in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

This photo taken in October 2004 shows a view of the Donggar community and the barren mountain around the community in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua)

Villagers of the Donggar community transfer saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers of the Donggar community plant saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Rigzin, a group leader in the Donggar community, checks the growth of saplings in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

