Senior provincial anti-graft official under investigation

Xinhua) 11:00, April 04, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ping, an anti-graft official in southwest China's Guizhou Province, is suspected of severely violating Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Zhang, deputy head of Guizhou's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

