Former vice president of China Development Bank under probe
(Xinhua) 10:15, March 13, 2024
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Li Jiping, a former vice president of China Development Bank, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Wednesday.
Li, also formerly a member of the bank's committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of discipline and the law, the two bodies said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
