Former Party chief of Guizhou arrested

Xinhua) 11:24, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been arrested for alleged bribery-taking, China's top procuratorate announced Thursday.

The decision was made by the Supreme People's Procuratorate following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the National Commission of Supervision.

Sun was also deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.

Further handling of the case is underway.

