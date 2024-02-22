Home>>
Former Party chief of Guizhou arrested
(Xinhua) 11:24, February 22, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been arrested for alleged bribery-taking, China's top procuratorate announced Thursday.
The decision was made by the Supreme People's Procuratorate following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the National Commission of Supervision.
Sun was also deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior provincial political advisor under investigation
- Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for suspected bribery
- Former chairman of Bank of China indicted for bribery, illegal loan-issuing
- Chinese premier urges redoubled efforts to combat corruption in government
- Former ICBC discipline chief arrested for suspected bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.