Former senior provincial political advisor under investigation

Xinhua) 09:41, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hu Qiang, formerly a senior political advisor in east China's Jiangxi Province, has been placed under investigation by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of discipline rules and laws, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Hu, formerly a member of the leading Party members group and vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, per the statement.

