Former ICBC discipline chief arrested for suspected bribery

Xinhua) 16:48, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Liu Lixian, former member of the Communist Party of China committee of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and former head of its discipline inspection commission, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Sunday.

The arrest decision was made by the Shandong Provincial People's Procuratorate, as designated by the SPP, following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Further handling of the case is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)