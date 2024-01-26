Home>>
Former senior Chinese sports official prosecuted on suspicion of bribery
(Xinhua) 15:53, January 26, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A public prosecution has been initiated against Du Zhaocai, former deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China, due to suspected bribe-taking.
The Wuhan Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Hubei Province recently filed a lawsuit against Du with the Intermediate People's Court of Wuhan, an official statement said Friday.
The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Du's case.
The procuratorate charged Du with taking undue advantage of his positions to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in the form of money and valuables in return.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior Chongqing municipal legislator indicted for bribery
- China's disciplinary authorities punish 610,000 individuals in 2023
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Guangdong provincial legislator for bribe-taking
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group arrested
- Former deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance arrested for suspected bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.