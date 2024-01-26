Former senior Chinese sports official prosecuted on suspicion of bribery

Xinhua) 15:53, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A public prosecution has been initiated against Du Zhaocai, former deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China, due to suspected bribe-taking.

The Wuhan Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Hubei Province recently filed a lawsuit against Du with the Intermediate People's Court of Wuhan, an official statement said Friday.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Du's case.

The procuratorate charged Du with taking undue advantage of his positions to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in the form of money and valuables in return.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)