Home>>
China's disciplinary authorities punish 610,000 individuals in 2023
(Xinhua) 13:29, January 25, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's disciplinary authorities handed down punishments to 610,000 individuals in 2023, including 49 provincial or ministerial-level officials, the country's top anti-graft body said Thursday.
Last year, discipline inspection and supervisory agencies nationwide received over 3.45 million complaints and tip-offs, and dealt with over 1.73 million pieces of evidence involving suspected wrongdoing, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
A total of 626,000 disciplinary violation cases were filed for investigation, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Guangdong provincial legislator for bribe-taking
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group arrested
- Former deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance arrested for suspected bribery
- Former senior political advisor of China's Guizhou tried for bribery
- Procuratorate orders arrest of former vice president of China Development Bank
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.