China's disciplinary authorities punish 610,000 individuals in 2023

Xinhua) 13:29, January 25, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's disciplinary authorities handed down punishments to 610,000 individuals in 2023, including 49 provincial or ministerial-level officials, the country's top anti-graft body said Thursday.

Last year, discipline inspection and supervisory agencies nationwide received over 3.45 million complaints and tip-offs, and dealt with over 1.73 million pieces of evidence involving suspected wrongdoing, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

A total of 626,000 disciplinary violation cases were filed for investigation, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)