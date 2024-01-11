Home>>
Procuratorate orders arrest of former vice president of China Development Bank
(Xinhua) 15:05, January 11, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Designated by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Jilin Provincial People's Procuratorate has lawfully made the decision to arrest Wang Yongsheng, a former vice president of China Development Bank, on suspicion of bribe-taking, the SPP said on Thursday.
The SPP said that the case of Wang, who is also a former member of the policy bank's committee of the Communist Party of China, had been transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
