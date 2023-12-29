Former Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 10:28, December 29, 2023

NANNING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chen Rugui, a former senior legislator of south China's Guangdong Province, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Nanning in neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday.

Chen, formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 108 million yuan (about 15.21 million U.S. dollars) personally and through his relatives, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly took advantage of his various positions in Guangdong to assist individuals and organizations on matters related to project contracting and business operation.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Chen pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)